Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 3,887,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,090. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.