Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Trading Up 0.9%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Rock Tech Lithium in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCKTF

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59.

(Get Free Report)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.