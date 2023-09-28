Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.0 days.
Rockwool A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $225.94 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.47.
About Rockwool A/S
