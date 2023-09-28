Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $225.94 on Thursday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.92 and its 200 day moving average is $243.47.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

