Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.60. 29,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 15,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

About Rubellite Energy

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

See Also

