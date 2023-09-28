Safe Price Down 42.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $78.97 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00013965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00180625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003660 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.73767649 USD and is up 24.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

