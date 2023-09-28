Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $25.62 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.82.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $16.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

