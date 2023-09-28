Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.14.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

STZ traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.43. 120,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

