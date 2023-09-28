Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,850. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

