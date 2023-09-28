Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.95. 161,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

