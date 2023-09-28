Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.98

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.98 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 131 ($1.60). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 127.40 ($1.56), with a volume of 4,275 shares traded.

Seplat Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £735.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,166.67, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Seplat Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Seplat Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

