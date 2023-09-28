ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

