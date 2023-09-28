Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in September

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of Severn Trent stock remained flat at $28.35 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($36.63) to GBX 2,850 ($34.80) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.19) to GBX 2,425 ($29.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,891.00.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
