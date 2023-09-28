ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-24 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.
ShiftPixy Price Performance
Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,329. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $24.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
Further Reading
