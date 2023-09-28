ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-24 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

Shares of ShiftPixy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,329. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $24.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.