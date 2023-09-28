ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-24 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.
ShiftPixy Stock Down 23.8 %
NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 5,859,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. ShiftPixy has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
