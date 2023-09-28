Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Decreases By 79.7%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Daimler Truck stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.