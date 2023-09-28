Short Interest in Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Drops By 75.0%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Performance

Shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche stock remained flat at $19.23 during midday trading on Thursday. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

