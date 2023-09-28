Short Interest in Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Drops By 75.0%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Performance
Shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche stock remained flat at $19.23 during midday trading on Thursday. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile
