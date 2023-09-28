Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Decreases By 72.6%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DSDVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on DSV A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Danske cut DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DSV A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.00.
DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.
