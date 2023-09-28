Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Increases By 387.1%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 387.1% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 131,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,574. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

