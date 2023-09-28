Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Grows By 208.8%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EVG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.22.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.