Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Grows By 208.8%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EVG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0764 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

