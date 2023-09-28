Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 76.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Ebara Trading Up 0.1 %
Ebara stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028. Ebara has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.
About Ebara
