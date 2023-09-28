Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 76.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the August 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ebara Trading Up 0.1 %

Ebara stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028. Ebara has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

