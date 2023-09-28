Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Drops By 75.8%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

