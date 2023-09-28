Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Drops By 75.8%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,474. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
