Short Interest in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Drops By 70.6%

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the August 31st total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,204.0 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.82 during trading on Thursday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.8 billion, diversified across five major developed markets Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

