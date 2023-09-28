Short Interest in Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Declines By 47.3%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the August 31st total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Future has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Future from GBX 1,845 ($22.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.20) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

