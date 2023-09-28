Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Rises By 375.0%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Get Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.