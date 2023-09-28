Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Decreases By 50.0%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $15.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 163. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.69. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Grupo Carso had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

