Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Declines By 51.0%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

GBOOY stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.32. 13,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,078. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.