Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Declines By 82.2%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,982,700 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the August 31st total of 11,121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,832.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock remained flat at C$2.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,235. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Financiero Inbursa in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

