Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Rises By 383.3%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLTRF

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of HLTRF stock remained flat at $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.