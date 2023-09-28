Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Expands By 220.0%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LifeMD Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LFMDP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.