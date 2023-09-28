Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Grows By 2,725.0%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 2,725.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.04. 47,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

