Short Interest in Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Grows By 2,725.0%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 2,725.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.04. 47,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.
About Maple Gold Mines
