Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Expands By 5,300.0%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 59,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $26.03.
Neste Oyj Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.
