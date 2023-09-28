Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Declines By 39.9%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Thursday. 24,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,731. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

