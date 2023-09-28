Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Drops By 39.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera
Opera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 2,531,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,723. Opera has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
