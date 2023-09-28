Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Drops By 39.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Opera Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 1,148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,477,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 340,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $2,725,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 218,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 2,531,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,723. Opera has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Further Reading

