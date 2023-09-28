Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Declines By 46.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,192,000 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 2,227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.6 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

