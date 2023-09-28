Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Increases By 151.9%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the August 31st total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SLNO traded up $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,716. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $274.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

