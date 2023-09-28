Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Rises By 150.0%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

St Barbara Price Performance

STBMY stock remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Thursday. 23,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,510. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

St Barbara Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.9958 per share. This represents a yield of 82.44%. This is a boost from St Barbara’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

