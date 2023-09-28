Short Interest in Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Drops By 50.0%

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUGBY remained flat at $45.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.01. Suruga Bank has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $45.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suruga Bank
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.