Short Interest in Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Drops By 50.0%

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUGBY remained flat at $45.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.01. Suruga Bank has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $45.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

