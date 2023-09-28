Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Declines By 90.1%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 130,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

