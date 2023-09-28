Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Declines By 40.2%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 1,001,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,993.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swire Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

Swire Properties Company Profile

SWPFF stock remained flat at $1.97 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,482. Swire Properties has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

