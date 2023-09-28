Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 72.3% in September

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sika Stock Performance
SXYAY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 99,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $32.12.
Sika Company Profile
