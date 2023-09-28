Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 72.3% in September

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sika Stock Performance

SXYAY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 99,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Sika has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

