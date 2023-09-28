SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Shares Down 2.1%

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. 53,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 221,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of SKYX Platforms from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

