Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Up 48.1% in September

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMID. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith-Midland by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,120,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith-Midland by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Smith-Midland by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smith-Midland by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Shares of SMID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. Smith-Midland has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 million, a PE ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.