Snider Financial Group Buys 2,899 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $917,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 337.1% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 267,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 206,066 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

SPTL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,426. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

