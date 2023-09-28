Snider Financial Group Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,215,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,542,855. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.