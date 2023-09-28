Snider Financial Group Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Snider Financial Group grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Aspen Technology by 104.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $6.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.16. 73,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,881. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

