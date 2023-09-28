Snider Financial Group Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 1.8% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Snider Financial Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 1,359,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,656. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.