Snider Financial Group Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Snider Financial Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 116.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 692,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after buying an additional 372,670 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 311,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,397,311 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

