Snider Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. 715,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

