Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 4% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.03. 517,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,611,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.61.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.