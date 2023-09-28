Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in September

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the August 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 722.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
SVYSF stock remained flat at $117.11 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. Solvay has a twelve month low of $82.78 and a twelve month high of $117.75.
Solvay Company Profile
